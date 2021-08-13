Our LOFT oversight committee is continuing to meet regularly and is tackling a number of important issues. LOFT is a bipartisan, bicameral watchdog office that conducts in-depth studies of how taxpayer dollars are being used by our various agencies and programs, and whether the state is getting their money’s worth, so to speak. Our oversight committee requests the studies they conduct, and we then use that information to decide whether to file legislation or change current law.
LOFT conducts different types of studies. There are rapid response evaluations that take 60-100 days. Then there are priority program evaluations that take six to eight months. In January, we were briefed on the accuracy, communication, and revenue certification processes of the Board of Equalization, which provides the annual revenue amounts that the Legislature can appropriate in the budget.
In February, LOFT shared its analysis of how the state handled the $1.2 billion in federal CARES Act funds and how the state could be more efficient in the future. They criticized the Stitt administration’s handling of these federal funds. As a result of this, a new state law was passed prohibiting state agencies from using federal pandemic relief funds for reoccurring expenses. Recommendations from that meeting also led to the creation of the bipartisan Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding in June to help prioritize proposals for Oklahoma’s $1.9 billion share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
In June, LOFT also discussed their findings on the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges (CIRB) fund and program. They offered suggestions of how the fund could function better, including better communication at the local and state level between transportation officials and school districts, county commissioners and other government entities, integrated decision-making and needs-based prioritization for transportation and infrastructure projects.
LOFT has also evaluated the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) to determine if its programs and services have led to a good return on investment, how outcomes are measured, and how Oklahoma’s anti-tobacco campaign compares to other states in cost and effectiveness. We learned that Oklahoma spends the 8th highest amount on tobacco cessation (50% more than the CDC recommends) yet the state ranks 40th in smoking prevalence. Half of TSET spending goes toward improving health outcomes directly affected by tobacco use — obesity rates, cancer deaths and cardiovascular disease. Unfortunately, LOFT found that TSET spending isn’t impacting any of these health outcomes or meeting Oklahoma’s greatest needs. Many recommendations were made to our committee, and we’ll be considering these in the coming months to possibly address next session.
Last month, we also approved the 2021 work plan. LOFT’s priority program evaluations will include distribution of state funds to K-12 public schools, HealthChoice System, Business Tax Modernization, and operational assessment of the Department of Corrections (DOC). LOFT’s director also recommended four rapid response evaluations, including comprehensive compensation for Oklahoma teachers, medical marijuana regulation, non-appropriated agencies with authority over professional licenses, and state tourism and economic impact.
In the future, LOFT will also be reviewing Oklahoma’s use of federal ARPA funds, career readiness, the Department of Public Safety’s driver license process, the state’s cybersecurity, and absentee voting.
We’re anxious to hear their policy recommendations for the upcoming legislative session. Our next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 24 in Room 535 at the Capitol. The meeting will be streamed live on the Senate website at www.oksenate.gov.
My district schedule has been extremely busy as well. I recently toured the Hunter's Home in Tahlequah and attended the retirement celebrations for Muskogee County special district judge Weldon Stout and Muskogee County Court Clerk Paula Sexton. I also attended the State Arts Council Zoom with Amber Sharples on this year’s convention being held in Muskogee and the Legislative Appreciation Dinner at OU. If you have an upcoming event you’d like me to attend, please let me know.
You can contact me by writing to Senator Dewayne Pemberton, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105, calling (405) 521-5533 or emailing me at Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov.
