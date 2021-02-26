This week, we wrapped up the first phase of the legislative session with consideration of Senate bills in our committees. We were doing so well on getting through the more than 1,000 filed bills, but the historic snowstorms slowed work when we had to close for three days. We did our best to move some of those committees to last Thursday and Friday, and we tackled what we could this week. More than 600 bills made it out of committee by the Thursday deadline and will be up for consideration in the next two weeks.
To ensure we’re able to get more bills heard in the Appropriations Committee, we suspended the rules and moved that committee’s deadline to March 4. This committee had over 300 bills assigned to it.
While a lot happened at the Capitol this week, I want to talk about the historic winter storm and some things you need to do in the next couple of weeks. Legislative leaders are working with the governor, attorney general and other state officials on a mitigation plan to help consumers. We have been assured that Oklahomans won’t see outrageous bills like some in Texas. They may be somewhat higher because of the increased usage required to keep up with the historically low temps, but nothing too drastic.
A Senate committee is also being created to further study the issue to find a solution to protect consumers and ensure the state doesn’t face the same situation in the future when another arctic spell passes through.
Attorney General Mike Hunter has asked utility companies to pause automatic bill payments for the next several months. But to ensure you’re protected, if you use automatic bank withdrawal or autopay through your utility company’s site, be sure to discontinue it for the time being. If you do get a larger than normal bill, paying manually will give you the opportunity to choose whether you want to pay the bill in full or just part of it.
While Oklahoma’s federal disaster declaration was approved, it only provides financial assistance to local, county, state and tribal governments for reimbursement of expenses for their disaster recovery efforts.
Gov. Stitt sought additional federal assistance Tuesday for individuals and businesses. If approved, FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program will provide help for those with storm-related damage.
Oklahomans are asked to report all of their storm-related damages and injuries to www.damage.ok.gov to help the state qualify for this additional federal assistance. This includes injuries like slip and falls on the ice; relocation because of storm damage or lack of utilities; time without electricity, gas or water; flooding from frozen pipes; and any damage caused by power surges.
This week, teachers and school staff also became eligible to receive their vaccines, along with those who have comorbidities like diabetes and heart disease. I’m so pleased that my fellow educators will finally be able to get the vaccine if they choose. Altogether, these two groups include more than one million Oklahomans, so please be patient if you’re trying to get an appointment. Weekly vaccine deliveries and distribution sites have increased, but our state only has so many medical professionals who can administer the vaccine.
Be sure to register online for the vaccine at www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. After answering some questions, the site will tell you whether you’re eligible to get the vaccine now and can schedule an appointment, or you’ll get an email when your demographic is eligible.
One last thing, since the governor declared a state of emergency on Feb. 12, our price gouging law is in effect. It prohibits any product or service price increases of more than 10%. You can report violations to the Attorney General’s office at consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov or by calling (405) 521-2029.
I hope everyone made it safely through the winter storms. If you need any further assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact my office and we’ll do our best to get you in touch with our local or state contacts. You can also call 2-1-1 and they’ll connect you with a nonprofit close to you that can help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.