Randleman: Finalizing bills before deadline

Winter weather shut down most of the state last week, but the House continued to meet as often as possible to prepare for next week’s deadline.
Thursday is the final day to pass any House bill out of its committee. This is a vital first step to having it heard on the House floor because any bill that does not pass out of committee is considered dead for the legislative session.
In preparation for the upcoming deadline, I have been meeting with stakeholders, finalizing bills’ language and amendments, and ensuring my bills are scheduled to be heard in committee ahead of the deadline.
Last Wednesday, I had a Zoom meeting to discuss one of my bills to make mental health more accessible across the state, including in eastern Oklahoma. I met with numerous officials from various hospitals and clinics across our region, all of whom have been wonderful to work with while developing this legislation.
We discussed the need of mental health services in Oklahoma. According to rules implemented by the State Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the state is divided into six service areas, and each service area is allowed only one community mental health center.
Eastern and southeastern Oklahoma is serviced by a center in McAlester, which does not have an adolescent stabilization unit. Unfortunately, this means that adults with mental health needs have to travel more than two hours one way to receive necessary services, and adolescents have to travel four hours one way to access services.
This is simply unacceptable; these travel times provide another barrier for people to overcome before they access necessary mental health services.
Oklahoma has only two stabilization units across the state, located in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Rural areas of the state also have mental health needs and would benefit greatly from these services. We need both private and state mental health community centers in our area to adequately meet the needs of Oklahomans.
One of my bills, House Bill 1637, which I am working to schedule for committee this week, would help resolve this issue by removing the current restriction of only one center per service area. I look forward to presenting this bill!
While our legislative session is going on, high school students from across the state have a unique opportunity to learn more about the Legislature. Through the House Page Program, students have a week to view the legislative process up close and gain experience working in state government.
The program, which was initially only open to high school seniors, has now been opened to juniors as well. I have only two spots left for students from House District 15, so anybody interested in the program should apply now! The application can be accessed at https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx.
If you have any questions about the page program or concerns about legislation, you can reach me at (405) 557-7375 or randy.randleman@okhouse.gov. Thank you for allowing me to represent you at the State Capitol!
Rep. Randy Randleman represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Seqouyah Counties.
