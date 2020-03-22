COVID-19 is a very real and significant challenge that has forced many of us to alter our routines over the last few weeks. We must focus on slowing the virus so that health care facilities are not overwhelmed, which is the problem that Italy is facing right now.
The House took some precautions this week in the event that it is unsafe for a majority to meet. With 101 districts, a quorum is 51 legislators, but the Center for Disease Control is recommending meeting in groups of 10 or less. In both chambers of the Legislature, it takes about 250 lawmakers and staff to conduct an in-person session. For now, we’re planning to resume our regular session schedule next week, but things are developing rapidly so that plan may change.
In the event it’s unsafe for us to meet in person, the House approved a proxy voting system. This would allow any member to vote by proxy using a lawmaker designated by their respective caucus leader. Essentially, a lawmaker who is away from the Capitol for health reasons related to COVID-19 could alert the proxy what their vote is, and the proxy would log it as a proper vote. This would allow the Legislature to pass bills or a budget while still giving all members the chance to vote.
The Legislature also restricted Capitol access to elected officials, Capitol staff and members of the media to help reduce crowd size and slow community spread.
In the meantime, the Legislature is working to find solutions to the many pressing issues this virus has caused, including compensation for people off work and local businesses hurt by mandated restrictions. Additionally, access to adequate healthcare is a concern as well, especially given the higher rate at which elderly people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
In the midst of these challenges, we must continue to carry on with normal life as much as possible.
When I ran for office, one of my priorities as an elected official was to establish better mental health services in Southeast Oklahoma. The Southeast Oklahoma Alliance on Mental Health met last week to discuss ways to help improve conditions for people in the area with immediate needs. As a psychologist, I provided insights into the psychological aspects in this endeavor.
It’s important that mental health is addressed early whenever possible. Unaddressed mental health issues can lead to other difficulties a person may have to face. It was great to visit with other members of the Southeast Oklahoma community to talk about how important mental health is and how rural Oklahoma can address it.
This week, I met with Sheridan O’Neal from the Department of Public Safety to discuss adding lake patrol to Lake Eufaula. Two or three lake patrols during the peak months of May to September will help keep activities on the lake safer. Further meetings are scheduled to work out more details.
In the House, I worked with Rep. Tom Gann to file House Joint Resolution 1039 to stop the rules from the State Department of Education limiting schools with four day weeks. These rules are based on legislation passed last year to reduce the number of districts with four day weeks. Interestingly, 29 other states require fewer school days than Oklahoma.
Many of my colleagues support different rules to allow districts to have local control as long as they meet 1,080 school hours during the year. The districts with four day weeks should be treated the same as five day week districts. We’ll continue to work with stakeholders to determine the best way to provide quality education for students while maintaining district control as well.
Additionally, don’t forget to complete the Census at www.2020census.gov. You should have already received or will receive a letter to your home address giving you an identification code to enter online and begin the Census. It only takes a few minutes but makes a huge impact in funding for our state over the next decade!
Please feel free to reach out about issues that concern you. Thank you for the opportunity to serve District 15!
