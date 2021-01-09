Randleman: Lawmakers focus on redistricting

On Tuesday, lawmakers gathered for our constitutionally-required Organizational Day to approve rules and elect leadership for the upcoming legislative session.
House Speaker Charles McCall of Atoka was reelected as Speaker for his third term, making him Oklahoma’s longest serving House Speaker. In the Senate, Sen. Greg Treat was reelected to his third term as Pro Tempore.
Now that the rules have been approved and leadership has been elected, lawmakers are returning our focus once again to redistricting. The Southeast Redistricting Subcommittee hosted its second public town hall on Tuesday to hear input from constituents. About 30 people attended, including House Speaker McCall.
During the presentation, we learned approximately how many people each district has lost or gained in the last 10 years, which is one aspect the Legislature will consider while redrawing districts. Redistricting is based on census numbers, and preliminary estimates indicate districts will probably cover about 39,500 people each. The current districts were drawn to represent about 37,000 people.
If you missed the meeting, you can visit the House website to view the recording of the meeting to learn more about the redistricting process. The video is available under the Media tab, then click on “House Audio/Video” and then on “Recordings.”
During the legislative session, hundreds of high school students have the opportunity to serve as pages for their state representative. Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, during the months of February through May and participate by working in the House Chamber during daily session, running errands for Representatives and House staff and taking part in the Mock Legislature.
Hotel accommodations and chaperones are provided for all students, and they are transported to and from the Capitol daily. Pages are closely supervised at all times and are not permitted to leave the hotel or the Capitol. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the page program is limited to high school seniors this year. I encourage students from my district who are interested in paging for me this session to visit https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx for more information and to apply. Spots fill up quickly, so submit your application soon!
As always, please reach out to my office with any questions or concerns! Thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative!
Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties. Randleman can be reached at (405) 557-7375 or randy.randleman@okhouse.gov.
