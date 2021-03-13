This week, I passed two bills through the House floor, and they are now heading to the Senate for consideration.
One of my bills will address dyslexia in our school children. In 2019, the Dyslexia and Education Task Force, appointed by the Legislature, created a dyslexia handbook for schools in Oklahoma. House Bill 2223 assigns that handbook to the State Department of Education so it can be updated as needed to establish appropriate assessment and interventions for children with dyslexia, dysgraphia and processing delays.
I have long worked as a licensed psychologist in our schools, so I understand the significance of this legislation for many Oklahomans. Approximately one in five children in our state has a reading disability.
It’s vital these issues are identified and addressed early because reading is a major way children acquire information. Early identification of reading disabilities has the potential to completely change a student’s attitude toward education. I’m very pleased HB2223 passed the House unanimously and can be considered in the Senate.
I also passed House Bill 2770, which would allow psychologists to work across state lines, including virtually. HB2770 passed the House on Monday with a 94-0 vote.
Earlier this session, the House approved two pieces of legislation to create major change in the educational system, which I want to briefly discuss here.
House Bill 2074 relates to open transfer from one public school to another. If it becomes law, the transfer process would become more transparent and give students and parents more power in transferring schools. The bill maintains local control by allowing school boards to set capacity limits for each grade. Schools will also have the ability to deny a transfer if the student has consistent absentee or discipline issues.
The second education bill the House recently approved was House Bill 2078 addressing the school funding formula. Public pre-K-12 education receives over 50% of our state budget annually, and as stewards of your tax dollars, we want to ensure funding is being distributed where it is most needed.
As the funding formula stands, students who start the school year in one school and transfer to another are counted for the entire year at each school. An updated funding formula would free up about $200 million and result in more money per individual student.
I have talked to multiple superintendents in House District 15 about these issues. I plan to hold a meeting soon with the superintendents from the counties in my district, including Haskell, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg, and Sequoyah counties.
Now that we’ve completed our deadline to pass bills out of the chamber of origin, the Legislature will take a brief break to give staff the chance to transfer bills between chambers and prepare to begin hearing Senate bills in House committee.
Please feel free to reach out to my office with any questions or concerns about Senate bills. You can reach me at (405) 557-7375 or randy.randleman@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the privilege of representing you at the State Capitol!
Rep. Randy Randleman represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Seqouyah counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.