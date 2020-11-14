Randleman: Swearing-in held in construction zone

On Wednesday, I had the pleasure of taking the oath of office to serve as your State Representative for House District 15 for the second time.
Due to ongoing construction at the Capitol and social distancing protocols, the House held a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony in the Rotunda on the fourth floor. Representatives’ chairs were spaced six feet apart and a limited number of guests were allowed to view from the fifth floor.
However, the Oklahoma Constitution requires members to take their oath of office in the House Chamber, which has been under constant renovation since session ended in late May. Following the ceremonial swearing-in, members were led in small groups into the House Chamber to take the official oath of office. Construction in the House Chamber is expected to be completed by the beginning of February, just in time for session. With scaffolding all around us, it was quite a different experience from the 2018 swearing-in!
This year, we had the honor of holding our swearing-in ceremony on Veterans Day, which was especially meaningful to the veterans we have serving in the House of Representatives. Additionally, we recognized our House Sergeants, many of whom also served in the military. Several members of our Legislative Veterans Caucus presented them with state citations in honor of their service to our country and to the House.
Thirty days before he was laid to rest in Arlington Cemetery, President Kennedy said that a nation reveals itself not only by the people it produces, but by the people it remembers.
Not every American will serve. Not everyone will be part of a military family. But everyone can remember.
Those of us who are still here have an obligation to show our support and gratitude with our words and our actions. We have an obligation to practice in our own lives the ideals our veterans fought and died for. We resolve to be better—better people, better citizens and a better country, because of them.
Now that our new legislators have been sworn in, we’ll hit the ground running. Session is only a few months away, and our deadline to file new bills is fast approaching. There are many discussions taking place both at the Capitol and in various meetings with Oklahomans and stakeholders across the state, but I want to hear directly from you.
Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties. Randleman can be reached at (405) 557-7375 or randy.randleman@okhouse.gov.
