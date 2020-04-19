RANDLEMAN: This week at the Capitol

There’s good news about the fight against COVID-19. We are flattening the curve, and in fact things are looking better than projections had anticipated. The governor is working on a plan to reopen non-essential businesses and get people back to work.
In a recent phone call I was part of between the governor and the Legislature, the governor said that if first responders need more of a certain type of personal protection equipment, they can contact their county’s emergency management office to receive more. Contact information should be available on your county’s website or Facebook page.
Additionally, if you need help finding resources such as food or need information about local testing sites, you can call 211 and someone will help answer your questions.
On Tuesday, State Rep. Lundy Kiger and I delivered meals to health care workers who are conducting drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Le Flore County Health Department. I also delivered meals to the workers at the Haskell and McIntosh County health departments, as well. This is a simple way to show appreciation for their hard work to keep our communities safe from COVID-19.
If you have symptoms of the virus, please get tested at your local testing site. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Although older adults and people with compromised immune systems are at higher risk, coronavirus can affect anybody. Testing requirements and capacity varies by location. A list of sites and contact information is available at this website: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
I am working with the Department of Human Services to relax some rules and regulations for Oklahoma day cares so that they can be properly funded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses have had to close to keep their employees safe, but day cares across the state remain open to take care of children for workers on the front lines. However, many day cares are losing daily attendance, which costs them income. Some of our standard regulations have become obstacles that don’t allow these businesses to remain open during this crucial time.
The 7A loans through the Small Business Administration are available to these businesses and are forgivable. The Paycheck Protection Program and SBA loans from the federal government are also available to these business. Day cares in need should take advantage of filing for these funds. Additionally, DHS is providing an increase of $5 per child and $750 million is being added to the Head Start program.
With millions of Americans now at home because of COVID-19, many are picking up outdoor work projects. April is National Safe Digging Month, and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission is reminding Oklahomans that before starting any outdoor digging, you should dial 811 to find out what’s below your planned project. This will ensure that you don’t accidentally hit buried pipeline or utility cables. Even a shallow hole can be dangerous.
Before I wrap up this update, I want to remind you about something that is critically important in the midst of this pandemic: the 2020 census. Census counts help determine how much funding and services our towns and cities receive annually for the next decade. A high response rate from all Oklahomans means more resources for your community! This includes funding for schools, roads and more.
Rep. Randy Randleman represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.