In October, I wrote a column about an interim study hosted by the House to examine rural ambulance services.
I have heard from constituents who live just across the county line from an emergency medical service (EMS) but are required to utilize a service much further away that’s within their county of residence. This puts Oklahomans’ health and safety at risk and wastes precious minutes.
I wanted to explain some changes that have occurred as a result of Senate Bill 687, which went into effect Nov. 1. The bill authorizes the Oklahoma 9-1-1 Management Authority to establish rules for voluntary interoperability between systems.
My office reached out to the state 9-1-1 coordinator and the EMS division of the State Department of Health to hear more about the bill’s effects, and I wanted to share some of the information I received.
Ambulance services are licensed through the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and part of the licensing requirements is to provide their coverage area.
Ambulance services are required to respond to calls in their Licensed Service Areas. If they are unable to respond, then the agency is required to call for mutual aid to respond to the request. The agency that receives the mutual aid request is required to respond if they are able to without jeopardizing their primary service area.
County commissioners, town boards, city councils and others can contract with ambulance services to provide coverage for their area. In the past, EMS providers have wanted to charge for covering additional areas.
Some areas have set up sole-source resolutions or ordinances and will not allow other agencies to come into their service area. However, these local ordinances or resolutions are based on local requirements and do not preclude the use of mutual aid assistance.
Community leaders can work with local agencies to determine the best way to serve their population. You can contact your county commissioner with concerns about how your county EMS providers handle this issue.
As Christmas approaches, I hope people will remember the true meaning of the holiday: celebrating the birth of our Savior, who is our Lord and our God.
There’s so much turmoil in the world right now, but knowing that God is sovereign gives me an amazing peace.
I believe it’s really important in these critical times to put God first in our lives and follow His directives.
My faith is a driving force for me in the work I do at the Capitol. I hope that the legislation I work on and support will actually help bring peace on earth.
I am also committed to opposing any bills that I think are hostile to God’s ways, though I endeavor to always treat people with respect even when I don’t agree with them.
If you hear of bills that you are concerned about, I hope you will always feel free to reach out and let me know. You can contact me at (405) 557-7375 or randy.randleman@okhouse.gov.
Rep. Randy Randleman, a Republican, serves District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Haskell County and portions of Muskogee, Sequoyah, LeFlore, Pittsburg and McIntosh counties.
