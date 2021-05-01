The Oklahoma House of Representatives and the state Senate last week announced legislative redistricting plans and released updated maps showing proposed new House and Senate districts for the next 10 years.
By law, the Legislature must redraw its legislative district boundaries to reflect changes in population every 10 years. Oklahoma has 101 House districts, 48 Senate districts and is expected to retain five congressional seats following federal reapportionment. Due to population shifts within the state, this once-every-decade task is necessary to ensure equal representation will exist for equal numbers of people. The new district boundaries will be used to conduct state congressional and legislative elections beginning in 2022 through 2030.
To accomplish the task of redrawing boundaries, the House and Senate held several dozen public meetings across the state beginning in December. Most meetings were livestreamed and archived on the House and Senate websites. At the meetings, redistricting staff gave a brief overview of the process and answered questions from the public. Redistricting staff also accepted public map submissions and held meetings to display and discuss those.
For the first time in state history, every member of the House was added to one of eight redistricting subcommittees this year. So, all had input in this process.
The House’s redistricting plan is based on Oklahoma’s population per the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2015-2019 American Community Survey, which was almost 4 million. The ideal population for each of the 101 House districts is 38,939.
U.S. Census Bureau figures released this week shows Oklahoma has gained nearly 200,000 residents over the last 10 years. The state’s largest population shifts over the last decade have been from rural parts of the state to urban and suburban areas. As a result, the Oklahoma City metropolitan area picked up additional state House and Senate seats in the proposed new state legislative maps.
Because population is so spread out in rural areas and so much denser in urban areas, you will see very large rural districts and very small urban districts.
For District 13, some proposed changes include gaining the town of Haskell but losing some portions of Muskogee. The boundary on the east side of the district would change to the Arkansas River instead of the Muskogee Turnpike. The southern boundary would be Highway 266/72 rather than Eufaula Lake.
It looks as if Oklahoma did not gain enough in population to add another U.S. House seat, but the Census data released Monday is not yet detailed enough to redraw the state’s congressional districts to ensure an equal number of residents in each district. Because final Census data was delayed by the federal government until Sept. 30 due to the pandemic, the Legislature will have to hold a special session this fall to complete congressional redistricting.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
