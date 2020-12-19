Rosser Miller: 2021 — are we there yet?

What an excruciating year. Just a relentless cluster. I know some good things happened in 2020, but for the first time in my life, my brain is having a hard time sorting the wheat from the chaff. Cuz there’s a lot of chaff, y’all.
I don’t know where you’re at mentally as we head into this holiday season, but I’ll be honest and tell you that I’m having a difficult time getting into the spirit. I am mourning the ghosts of Christmas past; those memories in your mind’s eye seen through hazy lenses that filter out all the chaos, drama and stress, and only leave you recalling the smell of cinnamon and slow motion vignettes of joy. It’s not even real, but it sure is intoxicating and deceptive.
When I look back on 2020, I think what I can say is that it brought me clarity about a whole lot. It laid bare the extent to which some will go to help their fellow citizens, and the breathtaking selfishness of some others. I learned that the urge to do whatever I want is so strong and if I am not vigilant with myself, it’s quite easy to throw caution and everyone else to the wind. Apparently, Covid is transferred in droplets, so that can become a problem if not kept in check. And it certainly has these last several weeks.
I know 2020 has certainly brought my daughter clarity about the humanness of her mother. I think I had my bluff in pretty good until virtual school this past spring forced us indoors in the same space for more extended periods of time. “Etsi, you’re a real piece of work,” she remarked to me recently as we spent our 9,746th straight hour together. She’s not wrong. I had hoped she would be 34 before she realized that I am totally winging it and not nearly as nice or competent as I pretend to be.
So, as I wrap up the gifts and 2020, I shall attempt to put this depressing year back into a box (move over, Pandora — you’ve done quite enough). May we somehow eke out a little joy during these last 12 days and burst into 2021 with a renewed energy to do right by one another. Until then, Merry Christmas, friends.
