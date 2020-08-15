A few years ago, a sweet friend of mine gave me this tiny pink button, about the size of a nickel, with one of my favorite phrases etched in black letters: “Well-behaved women seldom make history.”
This was right after she and I attended the first Women’s March one day after the inauguration in 2017. Upon our return, we both received a lot of unsolicited feedback from folks who thought that wasn’t an event we nice Christian ladies/wives should have attended. I guess they would have liked it better if we smiled more.
The last three and a half years have been a daily 2-by-4 to the face. Some days it’s racism, the caging of children, constant misogyny, the dismantling of non-partisan institutions and norms like the post office — the MAIL, people! Gassing of protestors, paying off porn stars, withholding foreign aid for personal political gain, the refusal to believe science while the body count rises, and the one million other events/tweets I can’t remember thanks to the desensitization that comes from the constant onslaught of trauma at the tiny hands of a man so enthralled with being the center of attention that we can never have just one day off.
So it was no stunner that within hours of the announcement that Senator Kamala Harris would be Joe Biden’s running mate, the current Oval Office occupant called her “Nasty” repeatedly, a word he loves to use when talking about women who challenge or disagree with him in any manner. Apparently, the senator should have smiled more when she was questioning Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh about allegations of sexual assault.
Two days later at a White House press conference, he floated a birther lie about Senator Harris with the shrug of his shoulders, quipping: “I just heard about it.” So expect that racist attack on her eligibility to start showing up in your social media feeds in 3...2...1.
In 80 harrowing days, we have a chance to reverse the tawdry and backward national trajectory we’ve been subjected to these last three and half years. If you aren’t registered to vote, get your life together and get this one thing done. And if you’re concerned about voting in-person during a pandemic, you can either A) order yourself a hazmat suit like the scientists wore in Spielberg’s “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” or B) request an absentee ballot and mail it back in immediately. Don’t wait because of the aforementioned US Postal Service sabotage currently underway.
I don’t know what fresh hell awaits us as we barrel towards Nov. 3, but I do know many nasty and ill-behaved women have had enough. Even in Oklahoma, the reddest of states, I am encouraged to hear from so many who will be voting country over party. Those moments make me smile and feel a little less blue.
Holly Rosser Miller has lived and worked in Muskogee for 20 years.
