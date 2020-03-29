Are you “essential?” Talk about essential and non-essential businesses, employees and industries has been a hot topic of late. As we move into week 754 of this pandemic, the powers that be are rightly trying to lead us as a community to stay home and flatten the curve.
I’ve been doing just that as much as I can, whilst fattening my curve by carb-loading every 30 minutes as recommended by the CDC. This newfound downtime has me contemplating what is essential in my own life — especially these last few days as it sinks in that we may be at this for a while.
Truth and facts are essential. And not sugar-coated, silver-lined spin, but just what is actually, factually true. I believe humans have the capacity to creatively confront adversity if they are given the truth. That’s not to say we will like or enjoy what comes next, but dealing in reality is the most expedient way to navigate heartache, loss, or trauma.
The truth is — this national infection is simply not going to allow for business as usual come Easter, two short weeks from today. A virus is no respecter of declarations.
Generosity is essential. The hoarding I’ve witnessed these last few weeks is quite repulsive. I totally get the instinct, but operating out of a mentality of scarcity is destructive to the very fabric of community. We all hoard something in our lives; maybe our potatoes and toilet paper, our resources or time, our kindness or forgiveness.
But if there was ever a time to be generous to those you love and even to those you don’t know or can barely tolerate — that day is today.
Work is essential. If this pandemic teaches us anything, I hope one lesson will be that all work is honorable and key to our community moving along smoothly. Some jobs might pay more, but that doesn’t mean the ones that pay less are expendable. I think we are finding out quite the opposite.
When COVID-19 is mercifully behind us, I hope we won’t forget our fellow citizens with minimal pay and no safety net or benefits, who were essential in keeping our community going. Those ransacked shelves didn’t restock themselves and that food didn’t walk itself curbside. Nor should we forget the millions who had to file unemployment or will end up losing the businesses they built.
Our federal representatives would do well to remember the American worker when they are crafting bail-outs. It’s essential we make sure they do.
