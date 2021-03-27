Two score and eleven years ago, my husband was born. Once the pandemic hit last March, plans for a big 50th surprise blowout were quickly shelved, and Mike quietly began the second half of his life.
When I became his young bride 22 years ago, I really didn’t know what I was getting into. How could I? Looking back, we dated a year and a half — but 16 months of that we lived 1,402 miles away from each other. We did have email back then (dial-up!), and long distance pay-by-the-minute calls. But there was no FaceTime or social media. Just a one-week visit for Spring Break ‘98, and a journalism internship I arranged at his competing TV station across town that summer.
So, when we walked down the aisle one week after I graduated college, it was really on faith. The kind of faith that doesn’t know it’s faith. The kind of faith a 22-year-old has because she doesn’t know any better. Mike had a nice car, a kind disposition, and he was really into me — I couldn’t lose! Turns out this time I was right, as I so often claim to be.
Mike was 29 when we got married. Old enough to have a fully-formed frontal lobe, likely a large component in the success of our relationship early on. But really in the crapshoot that is marriage, I rolled a seven.
To know Mike Miller is to love him. He’s an intent listener who maintains an almost uncomfortable eye contact. He puts the needs of others above his own and isn’t threatened by someone else’s success. He is very competitive when it comes to games, but in real life won’t crush others in order to move himself ahead or make himself look good. He is not easily angered and keeps no record of wrongs.
I didn’t know any of this when we married, those early days when everyone is on their best behavior. Over the last two decades, we’ve faced some hard seasons together — but he has always been my ally, never my enemy. The older I get, the more I understand how rare that is.
So if you’re out and about and see Mike’s masked face, tell him Happy Birthday. Maybe next year he can blow out candles on a cake that everyone intends to eat, or maybe those days are gone forever. Regardless, welcome to the first day of the second half of your life. I’ll be here for all of it!
Holly Rosser Miller has lived and worked in Muskogee for 20 years.
