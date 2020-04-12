Regardless of your religious beliefs or upbringing, every last one of us has been forced to observe a Lent-esque season that hasn’t yet ended despite today being Easter Sunday. We have all had to give up much these last several weeks, and if you’re wondering about that buzzing feeling of rage that sounds like old TV static in your head — it’s not just because you’re tired of being cooped up. It’s grief.
Right now, we are all grieving something — or maybe many things — that we’ve lost. For some, livelihood and security have been snatched away; others have lost community, support systems, or someone they love. The latter is especially difficult because these days we aren’t able to gather and mourn those who have passed on.
For all of us, the freedom to move about and gather with others is a profound loss. And yes, I absolutely agree we should stay put as much as we can because it’s the right thing to do, but I still don’t like it.
I don’t know what you’ve had to give up lately, but I have been thinking about resurrection and renewal. What is worth reviving, and what is best left buried when this pandemic is behind us.
As a Realtor, I drive through all kinds of neighborhoods regularly, and I have seen more children outside playing and riding bikes these last few weeks than I have in my adult life. I’m sure the kids are still getting plenty of screen time, too (aren’t we all — I thank the Lord daily for my Netflix), but until now, it was a rare sight. Our kids are learning that it’s okay to be bored; boredom and free time is a catalyst for creativity, and not every moment of life needs to be scripted and organized.
I’ve seen more neighbors out and about walking. They might keep their distance, but we are no longer just strangers on the street where we live. I am always excited to see someone else besides the faces that keep asking “what’s for dinner” (how the heck would I know?), and so we say hello and exchange pleasantries from more than six feet away. While it may just be small talk now, it’s a revival of community that I think we’ve lost in my generation.
As we move through the next few weeks, I believe it’s important to acknowledge and remember that everyone we encounter, including ourselves, is dealing with grief. Some certainly process it better than others, so be kind. And maybe cut yourself some slack, too. It can be difficult to see any kind of revival in the midst of much loss.
Happy Resurrection Sunday, friends.
Holly Rosser Miller has lived and worked in Muskogee for 20 years.
