Rosser Miller: Give thanks, not Covid

As we embark upon our first pandemic Thanksgiving in a century, I am hoping that most of our fellow citizens will be putting the greater good ahead of their own desire to gather in large groups and breathe on one another like nothing’s in the air except the aroma of MeeMaw’s slow-roasted turkey.
But judging by the amount of face masks I see being worn as chin guards, I fear that the next time I sit down to write a column, even more people I know and love will be home sick with Covid— or worse.
Like the experts, scientists, and doctors predicted— our numbers are skyrocketing. So too has belligerence and fatigue. I think by the time Santa Claus comes to town, we will be wishing we just had a turkey sandwich at home for once instead of giving thanks like it’s 2019.
We were “all in this together” back in March and April. Now, not so much.
My nurse friends are tired. My teacher friends are fried. My social worker friends are seeing what happens when trauma is left to fester unseen. Covid has exposed how vulnerable we all are in one way or several.
Now, eight months in, is not the time to give up. Indeed, the first wave of Corona babies are about to be born here in a few weeks. Vaccines may finally be on the way.
But in the meantime, let us not grow weary in doing good. Those in positions of authority should lead by example and do what they can to make a difference.
I wear my mask to protect you — won’t you please wear yours to protect me? As we move toward Thanksgiving, think about what and for whom you are thankful. And remember that one way you can show love right now is to keep your distance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.