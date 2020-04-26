ROSSER MILLER: Grief turns to anger

I am not one to typically be at a loss for words, but right now, I just don’t know what to say. Well, let me clarify— I am at a loss for nice, uplifting words. I have plenty of words, plenty of opinions that aren’t too popular ‘round here. And they are mine and mine alone.
Last column, I wrote about how we are in a national moment of grief in this age of coronavirus. The grief of loss, be it loss of stability, money, community, etc. And I don’t know where you are in the stages of grief, but this week I find myself in the throes of anger.
I am angry that many of our leaders keep trying to solve a health care crisis by only focusing on the economy. I get that the economy is very important, but it is a consequence of the main problem which is a pandemic. Where are the tests? Didn’t the White House promise some 27 MILLION tests like a month ago? 30+ days later and less than 5 million tests. We want to act like everything is fine around here, but it’s real hard to know the scale of the problem if you aren’t collecting much data.
I am aggrieved when I hear of local businesses locked out of the federal stimulus while billionaire-owned holding companies somehow made it to the front of the line before the money ran out.
I am enraged when I hear that our governor is considering using COVID-19 emergency federal grant dollars earmarked for education to help finance Oklahoma’s private-school voucher program.
I am incensed to discover that for some in power, “pro-life” begins and ends at my uterus but they will step right over the dead bodies of our parents, grandparents, and the immunocompromised because the economy is king (I’m looking at you, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick).
I am vexed to hear the leader of the free world spitballing ludicrous ideas on live television, postulating on how to cure the virus while health care professionals are sidelined and silenced. If you need clarification from the makers of Lysol®, the Surgeon General and the CDC regarding whether it’s a good idea to inject or free-base bleach — I can’t help you. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention one should not make or use existing holes to shine UV light internally to kill coronavirus. That’s just where we are right now and I am galled it even has to be said.
And don’t gaslight me by saying what I heard with my own ears isn’t what I heard. His comments weren’t sarcasm or a misunderstanding. It was a ridiculous riff that will endanger the desperate and distract from the fact that by the time this goes to print we will likely have lost as many Americans to COVID-19 in just two months than we did spanning two decades in Vietnam.
So yeah, I am furious. I don’t know when I’ll move on to the next stage of grief, which is bargaining. I just hope at that point I’m not bargaining with God to save someone I love.
