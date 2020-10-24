Rosser Miller: It’s almost game time

Fun fact: I don’t like the sports. Any of them. I don’t like playing them and have little (no) interest in watching them. I do think it generous that the marching band lets the football guys play on either side of their performance because I believe it’s important to share the spotlight and resources.
Growing up in Texas and being an Okie for the last 20 years— I am in the minority. I get it. You love sports ball. Perhaps you follow several favorite teams, and I bet you even know the rules of each game.
I follow elections and public policy like some of you follow the Sooners. It can be bloodier than hockey, and lately, stepping over the line doesn’t even garner a penalty. Did I do the metaphor right?
As we head into the last 10 days of what is arguably the most important and contentious election of my adult life, I have been reflecting on what draws me to follow senate or house races here and in other states, or local elections and public policy work that happens at city council meetings or school boards.
I like the exchange of ideas and truly believe good government can change lives. Good and faithful government takes a little bit of resources from everyone and provides for us all what we could not do our our own. Local and state governments build roads, water lines, public safety; nationally, we enjoy military protection, Medicare, Social Security, etc.
Those whom we elect are tasked with making decisions that benefit the community overall and promote justice. Public servants are supposed to compromise and work with others when they can. They are supposed to do the right thing when no one is looking and use their power for the good of their constituents over what might be expedient for their re-election.
Joe Biden wasn’t my primary pick. He wasn’t at the very bottom, but also not in my top four. However, he is a decent, kind, qualified candidate, and I have never been more excited to vote. The hope I felt in 2008 and the joy of taking my daughter to vote with me in 2016 pales in comparison to the grief and exhaustion that will propel me to the polls in this hellscape of an election year.
It doesn’t even really matter that, electorally speaking, I am spitting in the wind. I have had enough of whatever game this is we’ve been playing for the last four years. Let’s let the other team have the ball.
Holly Rosser Miller has lived and worked in Muskogee for 20 years.
