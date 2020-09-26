Rosser Miller: Justice Ginsburg’s legacy of challenge and dissent

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hit hard last Friday night. In a year that has drained so much joy, this news was another punch in the heart. While there are a myriad of reasons to be devastated by her passing, what has jarred me most is the sense that so many of the fundamental rights and norms I once thought of as rock solid are now on the brink of dissipation. I have been wrestling with that realization for a while now, and Ginsburg’s passing at such chaotic nearness to Nov. 3 has exacerbated the growing dread.
I know I am not alone in this, because my phone was blowing up all that night and the next day, mostly girlfriends of mine lamenting her passing and the naked power grab unabashedly underway within 15 minutes of the announcement.
Because of legal pioneers like Ginsburg, my experiences with overt sexism as an adult woman have been mostly limited to traditions I encountered within my faith community or the occasional mansplainer in a meeting. I’ve always been able to obtain credit in my name, pursue the career path I desired, and had I ever been pregnant I could have remained employed. My BFF from college who is way smarter than me and is thus a litigator and partner in well-known Los Angeles law firm said this week that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s “sustained attack on what she often described as ‘sex-role pigeonholing,’ made it possible for many of us, myself included, to choose multi-faceted lives and to make the best use of our talents and abilities.”
In this brave new world of making America great again, where cries for justice go unanswered, where grabby and entitled men take seats at the highest of tables, where COVID rages on unrelenting whilst our leader golfs and holds crowded rallies asking women in attendance if their husbands are OK with them being there— RBG’s thoughtful, dissenting presence on the Court offered one counterbalancing weight on the side of equality, a thread to a time where I felt hopeful about the future my daughter will inherit. This week, the fabric of our democracy feels more threadbare, but I am prayerful that the groundwork she laid won’t be easily dismantled.
May Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s memory be a blessing— one that inspires us to make the world more equal and to raise our voices in dissent when a majority withholds justice.
