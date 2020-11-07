Rosser Miller: Keep calm and tally on

As I write this late on Thursday night, I am well aware that by the time this paper hits your mailbox, any election reflections may be irrelevant and at the very least, “old news.” But you know what? I’ve been called worse over the last few weeks and/or years.
I spent election day doing something new. I signed up to be a poll worker in my precinct. I figured since I am young(ish) and less vulnerable to the COVID, I could provide some additional help in this year of high turnout.
So while it was still dark, I arrived at my precinct at 6:15 a.m. to get set up for a day of voting. The first person was already standing in line.
I met the ladies I would be working with for the next 13+ hours and they quickly taught me the ropes since I was the only newbie. At 7 a.m. on the dot we opened the polls, and the masked line that had formed as the sun came up approached us at 6-foot intervals. The pace was unrelenting until late morning.
The thing about being a poll worker is that you are serving your friends and neighbors. The day moved quickly, not just because we were busy, but because there were so many folks coming through the line I knew. It was a blessing to get a moment to say hello and find out what they had been up to. A few of my daughter’s friends showed up to cast their very first ballot and get the much-coveted “I Voted” sticker.
Anyone who reads me regularly has probably gotten a good sense of where I land on the political spectrum. But even knowing that 68% of the electorate coming through the line likely voted differently than I did, there’s something sacred about election day.
Voting is an equalizer. One person, one vote. And every vote — even a vote I don’t agree with — deserves to be counted.
In some states, that counting takes a little more time than we are accustomed to. But that’s just because Oklahoma has a one of the most efficient systems in the country and our statute allows election boards to process mailed-in ballots ahead of election day.
The people tallying ballots around the clock in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina are the friends and neighbors of the voters in their communities. They are Republicans and Democrats and Libertarians and Independents. They are doing their best to count every vote in an election with historically high turnout in the midst of a pandemic, and within the parameters set out by their state’s election laws.
Our job is to be patient, remember that voter fraud is almost non-existent, and take the rhetoric down a notch. When all the votes are counted, the people will have declared their will. I may not like the result or even understand the appeal of the winning candidate, but that’s just how it goes sometimes.
Nevertheless, God Bless America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.