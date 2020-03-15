I don’t know if you’ve heard, but there’s a virus goin’ around the world right now. Impervious to irony and politics, it’s apparently not the hoax some claimed it to be, and instead highly contagious to humans who have lungs.
In the two weeks since my last column, despite the profound and inexplicable lack of testing available, all things COVID-19 have escalated both in spread of the disease and in public reaction. I suspect the coming weeks will continue along the same pattern. Now, I’m not a scientist, but I don’t think we can wipe it out with hoarded toilet paper alone.
As we head into Spring Break, many folks I know have wisely cancelled their travel plans, an idea often met with much scoffing only a few days ago. “Social distancing” is my new favorite phrase, but it is one of the keys to slowing this thing down. And it is one of the toughest things for us to do in this society we’ve created which celebrates the individual above all else.
Individualism is great, but when push comes to cough, this is not something we can battle by ourselves. Nor can we pray it away while sneezing directly into a another’s face. Perhaps I’ve said this here before but — WE LIVE IN COMMUNITY.
To give up our own autonomy for this season is a way of loving our neighbor. We all know those who are highly vulnerable: the elderly, folks with compromised immune systems, and people with serious chronic medical conditions. I know and love many who fall into each of these categories and I bet you do too.
So as the pandemic panic starts to settle in, remember to take care of one another. That can be as simple as staying home as much as you can, checking on the vulnerable who can’t get out, washing your hands, and sharing your Angel Soft.
And if you want to know the latest or have questions about COVID-19, go online to coronavirus.health.ok.gov or call the state hotline at (877) 215-8336.
Holly Rosser Miller has lived and worked in Muskogee for 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.