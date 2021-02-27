Rosser Miller: Past year one of ups and downs

What difference does a year make? Well, not a lot and a whole bunch all at once. I looked back at what I wrote on this same week one year ago, and turns out it was the very first time I wrote about the coronavirus. Interestingly, the same thing happened with my last column two weeks ago. The piece I wrote exactly one year prior — also about impeachment!
If only 2020 Holly had a clear vision of the future! It’s probably best I went into it blind, because I don’t think I could have conceived of what we would endure. 2021 Holly is bit more jaded and cautious. “What fresh hell is this?” is a common refrain that flits across my consciousness and gosh, I’m tired. Are you tired?
Half a million of our fellow Americans have died. Masks now litter my purse and car. What started out as a “we’re all in this together” vibe quickly waned into a sometimes tolerable but never-quite-satisfying attempt at normal.
I guess it has become sort of normal though, hasn’t it? I don’t know how it is for you, but I will be going along just fine and then the enormity of what we are living through will come at me unexpected.
This past Tuesday enchanted us with a glorious 75-degree afternoon, mere days after our thermometers reached what might as well have been absolute zero. I took advantage of the warmth and set about to put a fresh coat of paint on a 120 year-old iron bed frame that belonged to my Grandmother. I slept on it for several years, and my daughter Annie has used it since she was a toddler.
Four cans of white spray paint later, she looked brand new — ready for the next 120 years. And I sat down by myself on the driveway while it dried in the breeze and cried. I cried because I miss my grandmother, and I cried because I felt grateful that she entered eternity before this pandemic hit. Grandmother was the most social of all the butterflies, and it’s real hard to social distance when you’re beating everyone at dominoes and bridge. The isolation would have been too much to bear.
I know better days are ahead, vaccines and such, and I am so very thankful. But I am also cognizant of the ways this year has broken each of our hearts. Some ways we understand, but I suspect we don’t yet know the full extent of the brokenness we will carry into the future.
May we all be as indestructible as that iron bed and get some rest so we can endure what is still to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.