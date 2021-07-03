Rosser Miller: Patriotism more than just waving a flag

My childhood faith was nurtured at the tail-end of the flannel board Sunday School era. And a prime staple of those godly grandma-led lessons was: Idols are bad. Baal is one I remember in particular; his prophets got smoked quite literally in an early precursor to today’s barbecue competitions.
Anyway, back to the lesson: Idols are bad. Idols are what happens when people decide to worship tangible symbols (like a weird pole or a golden calf!) instead of the intangible.
That thought hits home on July 4th weekend, as our fireworks and flag fetishes can resemble idol worship if we forget what the flag stands for.
As I’ve gotten older, not only has my theology matured from the two dimension flannel graph Elijah stories, my love of country has grown more nuanced, too. I think it’s safe to say I am in a relationship with the American flag — and it’s complicated. I love the ideas the star spangled banner represents, but I’m wary of the many fringe causes and groups that have tried to capture the flag for their own purposes.
The flag represents the freedom of religion, but in my adulthood I have seen a move on the part of many churches to wrap themselves in the flag — a major shift in focus over the last few decades. The rise in Christian Nationalism has blurred the lines between God and man, public policy and prayer, earthly power and eternity. And lately, conspiracy theories and reality.
The flag represents our freedom to assemble peaceably — but that has often been met with tear gas, batons, even bullets. And lately, a new law that gives impunity to folks who “unintentionally” run over protestors.
The flag represents equal justice under the law. One need only take a look at our prison population to see how that is working out.
Today — almost six months to the day when cameras captured a Capitol police officer being brutally beaten by Americans wielding Old Glory like a battle ax — it’s a good time to remember that not everyone with a flag is a patriot.
Patriotism requires that we really think about this bold experiment called America and how each and every one of us can advance the vision our imperfect founders set out for us.
Patriotism requires we recognize and teach our children about when and how we’ve gotten it wrong on our 245-year journey to become a more perfect union. In this country, we rarely deal with our systemic sin, yet we ask God to shed his grace on thee.
And patriotism requires we recognize that freedom and equality are for everyone. May we wave the flag in ways that bring liberty and justice for all.
Holly Rosser Miller has lived and worked in Muskogee for 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.