As a child in the '80s, I remember being fascinated by infomercials on TV. One in particular really drew me in — the “Craftmatic® Adjustable Bed." The idea that a bed could prop you up without the aid of pillows was 10-year-old Holly's version of heaven on earth. I liked to read in bed, and there never seemed to be enough pillows to get it just right. Goldilocks may have figured out the ratio, but I certainly never did.
Fast forward 34 years. We live in a time when one need never sit through any sort of commercial again thanks to the technology which allows us to pause live TV. Yet further advertising for such a delightful product isn't even necessary. The folks at Craftmatic® got their hooks into me back in 1986, and I have regularly envied those old people who were able to raise and lower themselves in a bed with just the touch of a button. Today, as I write this arguably brilliant column, I do so with my back and neck elevated at the perfect angle. Why? Because this week my childhood dream came true.
If my 10-year-old self could see me now, she would be floored at how far she's come. Not only am I allowed to take snacks into my bedroom WHENEVER I WANT, but I have my own personal phone line without a cord and there's no such thing as "long distance charges." I can watch pretty much whatever movie I want without renting a tape and I can do so while perfectly comfortable and able to change my body's position with a remote control. Sometimes being a grown-up is super cool.
Sure, there has been a moment or two in the last few days when, alone with my thoughts, it occurs to me that this is just a glorified hospital bed. My heart lurches a bit, but then I remember I have organic cotton sheets and zero bed pans, so it's fine. I'm fine!
So please excuse me while I retreat for a bit and really discover all the things I can accomplish while sitting still at various angles. I am living my dream.
Should you discover I have fallen asleep sitting up — just pause my show, hit the anti-snore button, and I’ll be good to go.
Holly Rosser Miller has lived and worked in Muskogee for 20 years.
