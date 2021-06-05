Rosser Miller: The day I hoped would arrive is here

A couple of weeks ago, I watched my heart drive out into the world all by herself. It was my own fault. I paid for the driver’s ed and I am the one who gave her the keys. But still I wondered how she could just leave me so easily, and I stood on the porch alone with her father as we wondered aloud how this day could have possibly arrived so soon.
Those days seem to be happening more and more frequently. Way back in 2008, Mike came home from work one summer day and noticed a new item in the living room. “What’s that?”
“It’s a piano,” I, the flutist, replied.
“Who’s gonna play that in this house?” he asked.
I pointed to the toddler behind him, carrying a pink blanket and ardently sucking her pacifier. “She will.”
Parents have a lot of dreams for their kids, and one of mine is that maybe I could turn her into my music friend for life and we could one day play together as peers. Thirteen years, a piano, clarinet and oboe later — I have created my own musical monster.
I come home to her playing that piano all the time. If she’s stressed out, she works it out on the keyboard. And then last month, Annie joined my woodwind quintet. On a Sunday afternoon, she sat down with a group of musicians ranging in age from 44 to 75, and at 16 played her instrument as well as any of us who have had decades of practice. It was one of those moments that made my heart soar and crack right down the middle.
I knew it might happen one day, but I didn’t know it would be so soon. Just a few years prior, you would have found her twirling, singing and dancing in the corner of the room while members of this same quintet practiced together.
The whole of parenting I think is preparing your child to walk out your door, competent to take care of themselves and navigate the road ahead. There’s still more to do and we’ve got a couple of years left at home before she drives off to begin life as an adult. But she is well on her way.
My dream has always been that one day, when I am old, she will turn the car around and want to come home and play with me. My dream came true a little sooner than expected — while I am young enough to really savor it.
Holly Rosser Miller has lived and worked in Muskogee for 20 years.
