With each passing year, Mother’s Day becomes a bit more bittersweet. I think that’s just part of getting older— as our consciousness of the world around us expands, hopefully we become more empathetic.
In reflecting on my family’s legacy of motherhood, I have been struck by how much blessing exists in my life generationally. Not every woman who has contributed to that legacy is related to me, but each has shaped the person I am today. I suspect this is true for all of us.
I think about my own mother who had me when she was just 20, so very young that we practically grew up together. What sticks out in my mind about Mom is that she was always there. She finally got the opportunity to start a career around age 40 after she fully devoted two decades-worth of her waking hours to my brothers and me.
Or consider my beloved grandmother, Annie Lou. She raised six children and was widowed in her early 50s. She traveled the world with her friends, created beautiful quilts and played cards with us late into the night. Grandmother never met a stranger. In the end, her children gathered and spent weeks at her side as she slowly passed from this life. It was an honor to hold her hand in those last days.
When I suddenly became a mother in 2005, I had no idea what I was doing. Fortunately, I had some good instruction. Our sweet baby girl needed a name, so I went with the best one I knew — “Annie.” My first Mother’s Day was fairly straightforward in its happiness.
However, the next year and every year since, there’s another mother I contemplate, and it’s the woman who brought my Annie into the world. My joy intersects with her grief. This mother carried her nine months, loved her, and made one of the hardest decisions a person can make: to put the interests of someone else before their own. But of course — that’s what a good mother does.
That’s what my mom did and still does, and how my Grandmother lived her entire 94 years.
This Sunday as we celebrate the women in our lives who have been our mothers and mother-figures, I am acutely aware not everyone has the same experiences. Some are doing this parenting thing all on their own. Some kids and adults are facing their first of many Mother’s Days without their mom. Some are mothers who have lost their children. Some are trying their best to be good moms but feel unsure because they don’t have a legacy of motherhood to guide their way. Still others may be grieving because motherhood hasn’t yet come to pass.
So as we honor the mothers in our midst today, may we be mindful of the joy and grief all around us — the two are often intertwined.
Holly Rosser Miller has lived and worked in Muskogee for 20 years.
