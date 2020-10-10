Two and half years ago, I was invited to begin writing this column. The publisher and editor wanted a local voice from the left, and they told me I could write about whatever I wanted. Some weeks it’s easy, but often the process terrifies me.
With just 24 days until the election on Nov. 3, the day that has seemed far away is finally upon us. The news moves so quickly now that it’s hard to catch a breath under our masks, and I expect the pace will be even more relentless in the coming weeks. I have been thinking a lot lately about what’s going to be left when this “era” mercifully ends — be it on Jan. 20, 2021, or (gasp) well beyond.
Four years ago, almost to the day, that infamous Access Hollywood tape was breaking news. You know the one, so don’t make me repeat his horrible words. I remember thinking then — what else can be left? It was a simpler time.
What I have learned since is that there is no bottom left. It’s just a race-baiting, child-caging, gerrymandering, tax-evading, vote-suppressing, gaslighting, science-denying Machiavellian abyss.
In a time when gangs of white supremacist thugs are referred to as “militias,” and the female governor whom they attempted to kidnap and assassinate is lambasted on Twitter by the president for not being grateful enough to him for the attempt being thwarted — what’s left?
When 212,000 Americans are dead with that number expected to possibly double by Inauguration Day due to a virus that can be stopped by just a swath of cotton, six-feet of space, a sense of community and some leadership — what’s left?
Your vote. In the end, that’s all any of us have if we want a say in how our republic will rise or fall.
Yesterday was the last day in Oklahoma to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election. If you want to vote absentee, request your ballot now. If you already have an absentee ballot, read the instructions carefully and get it in the mail today with TWO STAMPS. Otherwise, vote early or be at the polls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day. Make a plan and show up. The world is run by folks who show up.
I have no illusions about how well us lefties will fare in Oklahoma on election day. But if you’re right-handed and find yourself disconcerted about the dominant party’s grip, just remember: it’s a secret ballot.
