Sneed: Patient Insurance Protection Bill passes committee

My House Bill 1504 passed unanimously out of the House Insurance Committee this week and is now eligible to be considered by the full House. I helped introduce this bill four years ago with other lawmakers, and we've worked on this continuously. We now have something all parties have come together on that we believe will better protect patients.
This bill would help provide clarity for an insured person receiving out-of-network care on the price they will pay for that care. The goal is to provide transparency for the insured and to eliminate surprise medical billing. This happens when an insured person goes to an in-network facility to get a covered procedure, but an out-of-network provider actually provides services resulting in a bill not covered by the insurance company and hence a surprise to the insured.
This legislation would expand the disclosure requirements that an out-of-network care provider must supply to the insured to include a written good-faith estimate of the cost to the insured for out-of-network care.
The House on Wednesday passed House Bill 2775, which would send an additional $500 million to public schools throughout the state to be used for teacher pay raises and for specified classroom and student expenses. A portion of the money will be distributed to schools receiving below-average funding from annual local tax revenue.
Under this plan, school districts serving constituents in House District 14 would receive almost $11.2 million in additional funds. Here's the breakdown:
Braggs: $140,998.55
Fort Gibson: $1,585,471.54
Hulbert: $661,084.44
Muskogee: $3,117,626.86
Norwood: $169,471.33
Okay: $390,346.36
Wagoner: $2,335,850.34
We also have constituents from House District 14 who attend schools in Hilldale and Woodall. Those districts will receive $2,268,255.66 and $526,904.41, respectively.
On Feb. 17, we received certified revenue figures from the State Board of Equalization that show we'll have about $12.6 billion to appropriate for the state budget for Fiscal Year 24, which starts July 1. This is up from $9.7 billion appropriated last year. This budget picture is why I could support this additional funding for public education this year. But please be assured, I will continue to watch our spending to ensure we are being wise stewards of tax dollars.
The budget process is really year-round at the Capitol, but this final revenue certification will help us as we begin to determine how much money to appropriate to all areas of government service for the next fiscal year.
Meanwhile, the Legislature is still in the committee process in which hundreds of bills are being heard in various House and Senate committees before they are voted on by their full chamber. We're also starting to hear some bills on the House floor. Once bills pass the House, they are sent to the Senate where they must go through the committee process and be voted on by that full chamber before they can be sent to the governor for his consideration of signing them into law. The same process occurs for Senate bills that are sent to the House.
Chris Sneed serves District 14 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes parts of Cherokee, Muskogee and Wagoner counties. Email him at chris.sneed@okhouse.gov. or call (405) 557-7310.
