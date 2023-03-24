Voters send marijuana message

State Question 820 failed, sending a clear message that Oklahomans oppose unfettered access to marijuana.
This is an opportunity for the Legislature to reexamine reforms of the medical marijuana industry to ensure the safe, legal, free market that Oklahoma voters asked for when they approved State Question 788 in 2018.
An overabundance of producers and too few enforcement agents has increased black market activity in Oklahoma. To date, Oklahoma has seized over 600,000 pounds of illegal marijuana, deactivated over 800 illegal marijuana farms, and arrested 165 people.
Thanks to last year's implementation of the seed-to-sale system, government regulation of the industry is at an all-time high, but we still need more enforcement of current laws to stop bad actors.
Last year, the House appropriated over $10 million to enhance the enforcement of medical marijuana laws.
The influx of marijuana farms in rural Oklahoma has stressed rural water and electric services. There is such a high demand for utilities from marijuana production that there is little remaining for the farmers and ranchers that drive our economy and feed our state.
On top of that, law enforcement in rural areas is stretched thin, trying to curb illegal activity. I applaud all officers for keeping the public safe!
The House is working on several steps to help Oklahomans feel more secure and root out illegal activity in the marijuana industry.
First, House Bill 2061, authored by Rep. David Hardin, passed the House floor. It would provide $5 million to the County Sheriff's Public Safety Grant Revolving Fund to perform the duties imposed upon the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) and assist local law enforcement personnel.
House Bill 1347, authored by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, passed the House floor 84-6. It requires OMMA to select, through a competitive bidding process, a vendor that will produce and provide a seed-to-sale inventory tracking system for medical marijuana and business licensees.
Over the last few sessions, the House has continued to pass substantive bills that would accomplish the goal of curbing illegal activity in the industry, only to see them fail in the Senate. The hope is that the House's legislation will get across the finish line this year.
It is truly an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol. As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to me with any concerns at (405) 557-7302 or neil.hays@okhouse.gov.
Rep. Neil Hays (R) serves District 13 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties.
