Rome wasn’t built in a day. This phrase refers to a complex task or achievement that took time, effort and was not rushed.
To get anything large-scale completed, it takes a process called collaboration — two or more people, entities or organizations working together to reach a goal.
In Muskogee, collaboration has resulted in the creation of Localmotion, the umbrella name for art, music, family fun and events on the new Depot Green space within the Depot District. The name honors the city’s rich railroad history.
Here’s a look back at how it happened. The Oklahoma Arts Council offered grants to build cultural districts in Oklahoma communities. The Muskogee Area Arts Council sponsored those grants for several years. To receive funding, the community must establish a cultural district and create a committee of stakeholders in the community.
Muskogee created such a committee and called it the Depot District Committee.
Discussions ensued and the committee grew the idea for the cultural green space and the designation of the Depot District. The committee used collaboration and leveraging resources. The cultural district, located around 205 Elgin St., opened this past spring.
Certainly, the creation of the new Depot District and Depot Green could not have been rushed. The work involved hundreds of moving parts; oversight by dozens of citizens and city leaders; focused planning, engineering, critical thinking skills and grant writing to secure funding. All of this could not have been accomplished in a day or two or even a year.
Oversight continues by the Depot District Committee, which includes a mayor; elected and appointed city officials, a parks director, the boards and executive directors of two museums and a performing arts center, two nonprofit arts groups, private business leaders and a city foundation.
We can be proud of this accomplishment, especially when you consider Muskogee is probably one of the smaller cities that has embarked on such an undertaking.
Perhaps an unspoken goal of this committee is to carry forward the enthusiasm and dedication of resources to ensure the project is sustainable over time.
What can we do? First, get on board and go to the Depot District and explore the Depot Green. Look for scheduled, free public events on Facebook at Depot Green - Downtown Muskogee.
Good Job, Muskogee! It does, indeed, take a village. Our city is headed down the right track to even more success.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in corporate public relations. She serves on the Board of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.