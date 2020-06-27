On the 4th of July there are cookouts, fireworks and gatherings, but we cannot forget why we’re celebrating. The United States of America will celebrate it’s 244th birthday and year of independence.
We should be so proud. We’re one of the youngest nations in the world and yet one of the most powerful. Americans are hardworking and strong-willed. They’re builders, entrepreneurs, creators, inventors, artists and everything in between. July 4th is a celebration of the decades of creativity, hard work and sacrifice it’s taken to make us what we are today.
We owe our freedom and our incredible way of life to the hundreds of thousands of courageous Americans who have sacrificed life and limb to protect it all these years. They have missed birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and other milestones fighting to protect those around the world who can’t fight for themselves.
Webster’s defines patriotism as devoted love, support, and defense of one’s country or national loyalty. I love seeing everyone expressing their patriotism from putting out American flags to wearing red, white and blue.
With everything going on, I also want to express my family’s gratitude and respect to our frontline workers – law enforcement, first responders and healthcare workers. You’re also American heroes and tremendous patriots. You chose a line of work that puts others safety above your own. During this health crisis when our state was shut down, you worked even longer days and in more dangerous situations without complaint. You don’t ask for special recognition, but you all deserve it.
When we’re sick, you take care of us. When we’re in danger, you come to our rescue. No questions asked, you just do it and that is a sign of a true hero. So, this July 4th and every day, let’s celebrate not only our courageous military personnel but these frontline workers who keep our communities safe and healthy.
Let’s also take a moment to count our blessings and truly appreciate the many freedoms and privileges we enjoy as Americans. Millions around the world would give anything, including their lives, to have what we have. Our immigration is so high because people want the American Dream but what is that?
While some may think the American Dream is being rich and famous, I think it is simply being free - free to worship, free to get an education, free to participate in our democracy, free to choose your line of work, free to have a family, free to share your opinions, free to watch TV and listen to music, free to go to the movies, free to go to a restaurant, free to travel, free to pursue your dreams and goals. We are free!
Life is about perspective, and we, as Americans, are beyond blessed! These simple freedoms are not enjoyed by many others around the world. They are terrified of their government. They don’t have electricity, adequate food or clean water. There are no schools, libraries, hospitals, stores or parks. They are faced with atrocities we can’t begin to fathom - cities where children can’t play on the streets for fear of getting shot or where women aren’t allowed to learn to read and write.
Count your blessings. This is the country of opportunity. It doesn’t matter your upbringing, your educational or financial background, your age, race or anything else. All Americans have the same opportunities to follow our dreams and make our lives what we want them to be. Only we can hold ourselves back from achieving our goals in life.
Be great friends and don’t forget why we celebrate July 4th. The fireworks, food and fellowship are wonderful but let’s remember why we salute that beautiful flag and let’s continue honoring our veterans and frontline workers every day. A simple thank you, handshake or a free meal if possible. A small act of kindness and gratitude will mean the world to them.
Remember “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it…it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
Let’s show our patriotism every day not because it’s a holiday but because we’re proud and blessed to be Americans.
