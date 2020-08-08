This year has been a difficult one. As a society, we have had to change how we live, work, shop and spend our free time. I’m proud of how Oklahomans have risen to overcome this adversity with patience and creativity.
While we were hopeful that COVID-19 could be stopped or slowed by this fall, it’s proving more difficult than anticipated. Until there is a vaccine, the only way to slow the spread is to continue putting into action the recommendations of the CDC and the healthcare industry.
Every citizen can play a role in stop the spread of the virus. Please continue wearing your mask in public when possible, wash your hands often, utilize delivery or pickup services for groceries and other necessities, and avoid large public gatherings. Most people don’t even realize they’re spreading the virus because they have no symptoms or they are minimal but when the virus is given to someone with a suppressed immune system or other health issues, the outcome can be extremely dangerous.
As of this writing, COVID-19 has taken the lives of 600 Oklahomans since mid-March. We must respect the lives and health of our fellow citizens. I know it is inconvenient and frustrating, but we must pull together for the greater good a little longer. If not, we will be facing an extremely difficult fall and winter.
Our prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones to this awful virus and for the hundreds fighting it in the hospital.
Life must go on, though, for the sake of our economy, families and businesses. There are somewhere around 100,000 Oklahomans still unemployed. We must help get these individuals back into the workforce. A great resource that we need to share as much as possible is the state’s job database at www.okjobmatch.com. This database is free for job seekers as well as those who have job openings. Regardless of how big or small your business, if you have a job opening, please share it. We need to make sure that the database is used to its fullest potential so please share on your social media to help spread the word. There are thousands of available jobs right now, we just have to help those who are unemployed find them.
For those who are or have been unemployed in recent months and still haven’t received your benefits, there are 28 Oklahoma Works Job Centers around the state where you can get help with your benefit claims. There are six in our or close to our Senate district located in Tulsa, Sapulpa, Claremore, Tahlequah, Pryor and Claremore. You can go to any resource center in the state. If the office closest to you is particularly busy, you might consider calling one of the others and finding out what their schedule looks like. The list of resource centers can be found at http://oklahomaworks.gov/about/oklahoma-works-centers/.
Our office will also be happy to help you in any way we can. Also, if you need help with food, utilities, healthcare services, counseling or any other type of assistance, please call 2-1-1 or text 211OK to 898-211 for immediate assistance. This is a service provided by Oklahoma’s United Way Partners around the state and they will connect you to resources in or around your community.
House and Senate leadership approved more than 100 interim studies. Because of ongoing Capitol renovations and the need for social distancing, there will be much fewer studies than normal.
Senate studies can be found at www.oksenate.govand the House meetings at www.okhouse.gov. Once they’re scheduled, meeting notices will be posted online too. They must be completed by October 30 to allow legislators time to begin working on requesting and filing legislation for the upcoming session. The bill request deadline is December 11.
It is such a privilege to serve as your voice at the Oklahoma Capitol. Together we will get through this difficult time and come out even stronger than before.
If I can be of any assistance, you can reach me at Kim.David@oksenate.gov or (405) 521-5590.
