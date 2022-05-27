THUMBS UP to Tony Goetz Elementary School, which earned recognition recently as a National School of Character.
Character.org honors schools that demonstrate a “dedicated focus on character development, which has a positive effect on academic achievement, school behavior and school climate.” Tony Goetz is 50 schools across the United States to earn the distinction this year.
Students and administrators at Tony Goetz demonstrated their "dedicated focus on character development" by engaging in service learning projects. One such project included the collection of more than 1,000 items for the food pantry at the Eastern Heights Baptist Church.
Tony Goetz is one of five local schools that have earned the distinction of being a National School of Character — four within Muskogee Public Schools District and Hilldale. Congratulations for carrying on a worthwhile tradition.
THUMBS UP to Northeastern State University for being added to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society 2022 Transfer Honor Roll.
NSU was the only Oklahoma public institution named to the honor roll, which featured 171 colleges and universities across the country. Higher learning institutions must meet 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students to be included on the honor roll.
NSU Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Jerrid Freeman said the Tahlequah-based university stands out for "its ethic of care for students and support from faculty and staff.” NSU's "student-focused culture" was identified as "a main reason for this recognition.”
The NSU Smart Choice program facilitates a seamless transition for students who transfer from participating two-year colleges. Transfer Student Services staff provide support for students as they navigate the admission and financial aid processes.
Congratulations to NSU for creating "stronger pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for all students.”
