Muskogee, Fort Gibson and Wagoner residents have the opportunity tonight to celebrate National Night Out and meet some of the police officers who keep their cities safe.
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods will host two Okies Neighborhood National Night Out events from 6 to 8 p.m., one at Robison Park and one at Rotary Park. The events are sponsored by the Muskogee Community Anti-Drug Network and Muskogee Police Department.
Fort Gibson’s Back 2 School and National Night Out, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the downtown gazebo. They'll be handing out 110 backpacks filled with school supplies. Firefighters will be in attendance along with police officers.
Wagoner’s event, 6-8 p.m. in Maple Park, will feature a demonstration of Wagoner Police Department’s canine unit, Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said.
There also will be a medical evacuation helicopter and representatives from police Wagoner Fire Department and emergency medical services, he said.
These are great events to meet your neighbors or other community members. It's also a chance for people to meet some of the local police officers.
Many people fear the unknown, and this is one way for officers to show residents that they live here, too. They care about their cities and the people who live here. It just so happens that most of the time, when people interact with police, something bad has happened. But this event is all about learning. Learning that police officers are people, too. They go to the same churches, their children go to the same schools, and they are involved in a lot of the activities you may be involved in. Give them a chance. You'll find some really interesting, caring people in the mix.
