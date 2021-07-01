Revelations about the planned closure of a 19th century prison in northwest Oklahoma provides more proof of a pattern and practice of secrecy in the governor's office.
Oklahoma Public Safety Secretary Tricia Everest told lawmakers the decision to close William S. Key Correctional Center at Fort Supply was made behind closed doors with no public or legislative input. She insisted the decision was "right and proper" but admitted officials bungled the announcement, which was rushed after details were leaked to The Woodward News.
Written closure plans were finalized more than a month before Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials unveiled them June 16. In addition to what Everest described as the "poorly timed and executed rollout" of the planned closure, lawmakers learned DOC diverted for other purposes $17 million legislators allocated for repairs at the minimum-security prison without seeking legislative approval.
This news follows Gov. Kevin Stitt's refusal to disclose details of an incentives package that could be worth $300 million to $400 million to Canoo, a California startup that plans to manufacture electric vehicles at a new plant near Pryor. It is yet another example of overreach by the executive branch, which includes Stitt's unilateral attempts to renegotiate the terms of tribal gaming compacts and uproot the state's public health laboratory from Oklahoma City to Stillwater.
There are occasions when the decision to prevent the disclosure of certain details can be justified. Those occasions might include times when disclosure could derail business or legal negotiations, or jeopardize national security, but those justifications end once decisions are made.
The governor, who made his way to the Capitol from private-sector board rooms, made clear during his campaign a desire to rein in state bureaucracies. Lawmakers obliged by passing legislation that gave him the authority to hire and fire directors at five state agencies, which included DOC, and dissolve and reconstitute the boards and commissions of each.
There were early concerns about ceding to the governor that much authority over state agencies. Stitt took those new powers consolidated within the executive branch to an extreme in just two years, and it has proven to be perilous for government transparency.
Steps must be taken now to rein back those powers. If legislators don't put an end to the governor's pattern and practice of secrecy, that duty will be placed in the hands of voters when they go to the ballot box in 2022.
