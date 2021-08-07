Staking out a position on an issue and sticking to it is an admirable character trait.
Recognizing a change of circumstances and shifting a previous position to adjust for those changes can be even more admirable. Failing to do so while risking the lives and livelihoods of others reflects an obstinance that ignores reality.
We urge Gov. Kevin Stitt to recognize the public health crisis posed by the rampant resurgence of the novel coronavirus. The upward trajectory for new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma since July 1 resembles what the state experienced this past November, and two-week projections show it becoming increasingly worse.
The resurgence of COVID-19 cases produced a more than 655% increase in the seven-day rolling average for new cases reported in the Oklahoma since July 1, from 215 a day to 1,627 on Thursday. Because there are no beds available at Oklahoma hospitals — it is reported to be the same in four surrounding states — ambulance services are transporting Oklahoma patients to destinations in Louisiana, Nebraska and Colorado.
Cherokee Nation, which was held up as a model last year for its COVID-19 response and mitigation efforts, responded this week to the resurgence and growing public health crisis. Cherokee Nation Health Services temporarily suspended elective surgeries and reactivated its surge plan for W.W. Hastings Hospital, increasing in-patient room capacity by 50% in response to the increased demand for services.
The move was a reasonable and rational response to a public health crisis most hoped would have been resolved by widespread availability of effective vaccines. A reluctance to get vaccinated demonstrated by more than half of Oklahomans dashed those hopes at the moment, but those can be rekindled with strong leadership.
Gov. Stitt proclaims to be the governor of 4 million Oklahomans. We urge him to assess this change of circumstances and have the fortitude to make public policy decisions that promote the best interests of every Oklahoman, not just a select few with whom he hopes to curry favor.
