Federal funds made available through a U.S. Department of Justice grant will help Muskogee police officers deal with the stress related to their jobs and benefit the community.
City councilors accepted the $121,299 grant on Monday for mental health and wellness services provided by the Muskogee Police Department through various programs. The funds can be used for training and technical assistance, demonstration projects, peer support and mentoring programs, and suicide prevention.
Studies show the suicide rate among law enforcement officers is among the highest of any occupation in the United States. The risk of suicide is exacerbated when the stress of the job is not addressed properly.
The U.S. Department of Justice provided $4.5 million to support its Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Program and make sure those concerns are addressed. The Muskogee Police Department followed that lead and created a peer support team and programs to help officers cope with the stress of their jobs.
Federal funding will support programs already in place at MPD. Funding also will allow the department to expand its mental health and wellness initiatives.
This will benefit the officers and the community they protect and serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.