THUMBS UP: To all those who are about to make the Azalea Festival — a month-long celebration that kicks off in earnest this weekend — a tremendous success.
The festival is Muskogee’s showcase. It is a valuable part of the quality of life in Muskogee for residents. It’s also our opportunity to show the outside world that Muskogee is special.
The festival is made possible by the efforts of so many volunteers.
We salute those who helped clean up in preparation for the festival.
We applaud those who will volunteer all month long — and in many cases, for months prior — to make each event a success.
We smile for those who will be our city’s best ambassadors — those who will make our visitors welcome.
The Azalea Festival also showcases the best in all of those who make it happen.
THUMBS UP: To those who seek to ensure the existence of the STEAM Center.
The center, in Arrowhead Mall, helps students explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. It is a tremendous asset to helping to ensure a quality education for our students. It is a key component to ensuring Muskogee’s future is bright.
But, it needs our help to continue to function. The center needs donations.
We applaud those who work hard to make the STEAM Center possible. We applaud those who will make donations to keep the Center around for years to come.
To donate: visit https://gofund.me/ad98c73a or send checks or contributions to the Muskogee STEAM Center account at BancFirst, 3601 W. Okmulgee Ave., and 2400 Old Shawnee Road.
THUMBS UP: To firefighters who make this weekend’s Easter Egg Hunt so enjoyable for our children.
The event is for children 0-12 years old. The hunt begins a 10 a.m. Saturday at Spaulding Park, 837 E. Okmulgee Ave. Admission is free.
The hunt is put on by the Muskogee Fire Department IAFF Local 57. Firefighters prepped the plastic Easter eggs that will likely be gone within just a few minutes after sirens and airhorns are sounded.
The hunt is an annual labor of love for our firefighters. Firefighters deserve our praise every day of the year. They deserve an extra helping for this event. Easter egg hunts are special events for our children. It brings joy to children and family.
The annual Easter Egg Hunt spotlights the love our firefighters feel for children and our community.
