Oklahoma lawmakers might want to enroll in a refresher course in macroeconomics.
It might help them understand how their plan to dole out $75 checks in December will provide little relief for taxpayers dealing with inflationary pressures. In fact, injecting an additional $181 million into the state economy could add more fuel to an already hot economy.
Funding for the relief checks was offered as an alternative to the elimination of the state's 4.5-cent sales tax assessed on groceries. Eliminating the sales tax for a basic need like food would cost the state about $520 million more than doling out checks, but consumers who truly need relief would have reaped far greater benefits.
A household that spends $100 a week to stock the pantry would save more than $200 by eliminating the state sales tax — sticking to a grocery budget that tight might prove difficult. Relief checks approved as part of the state's $9.8 billion budget will provide a maximum of $150 for a two-parent family regardless of how many children live at home.
The so-called Inflation Relief Stimulus Program, which would provide a $75 check to taxpayers who filed a 2021 income tax return as a single individual and $150 to those filing jointly, could accelerate inflation. Conditions lawmakers are trying to abate exist now as a result of the flood of cash injected into the U.S. economy and pent-up demand for a limited pool of consumer goods.
Injecting even more cash into the economy will bolster demand, which would drive prices even higher for goods already in short supply. Until manufacturers ramp up production to pre-pandemic levels, prices will remain artificially high, and inflation will continue to erode household incomes.
We understand concerns some legislators share about the difficult task of raising taxes to offset lost revenue from cutting them. A minority of Oklahoma voters who opposed increased funding for public schools in 1990 shackled lawmakers three decades ago with State Question 640, which requires all tax increases win support from 75% of the members in both legislative bodies — and a governor's signature — for passage.
If lawmakers really want to provide relief to Oklahoma families who are dealing with a higher inflation rates, they should not let that hurdle get in their way. They could support public policies that would clear bottlenecks in supply chains and ease restrictions that slow the transition to more sustainable energy alternatives.
In the meantime we urge Gov. Kevin Stitt to send the budget back to legislators. They still have time to address the root of this problem rather than advance this gimmick that will help few Oklahoma families.
