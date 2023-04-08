Merle Haggard and his song, “Okie from Muskogee” have made undeniable contributions to our city.
It is fitting and appropriate that Merle is immortalized in bronze in front of the Muskogee Civic Center, where he recorded the song, and within sight of one of the iconic lyrics — Old Glory down at the Courthouse.
It’s been a long time coming, but with the announcement that organizers are seeking an artist to make a statue, all can see the tribute on the horizon.
Ask anyone who has attempted to create a brand for any business, product or city — original, good ideas are difficult to conceive. The campaign needed to wedge good those ideas into our soul is no easy task. A campaign that stays viable for decades is pretty near impossible.
Imagine going to a public relations firm and asking for a brand that will make Muskogee, Oklahoma USA recognizable throughout the world, have a shelf-life of decades and, by the way, do it for practically no cost.
That’s what Haggard did for Muskogee.
There are those who do not like the song. They don’t like some of the lyrics and say Haggard was poking fun at Muskogee. But, even if that were true, the “joke” turns out to be the best advertising, branding campaign possible for Muskogee.
Try this now. Try to replace the Okie branding with something new, with something that will take us 50 years into the future. Then back up the money truck to pay for such a thing, with no guarantee of success.
The point of a branding campaign is to seer your brand into the collective conscience. It is to ensure when you are ready to purchase a new laundry detergent that one brand keeps popping into your mind.
If you have ever introduced yourself as from Muskogee and the response from a stranger goes something like, “Oh, you’re an Okie from Muskogee?” then you have experienced the power of the brand.
Branding helps get people to your doorstep. From there, they see what they see. We have the power to create how we are perceived.
We absolutely should recognize Merle’s contribution of a forever brand in a permanent way.
A statue will do just that.
