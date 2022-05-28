Americans will celebrate Memorial Day during an extended weekend that will culminate on the final Monday in May.
The holiday, initially known as Decoration Day, began during the years that followed the Civil War, which claimed more lives than any U.S. conflict before or afterward. The celebration serves as a tribute to "all who died while serving."
Losing one's life in service of country, perhaps, may be the greatest demonstration of patriotism. As Americans honor those who made that sacrifice, we should acknowledge other ways to demonstrate our devotion to country.
Adlai Stevenson, a 20th century lawyer and politician, reminded Americans in a 1952 presidential campaign speech that "patriotism ... is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime." Our nation could stand a little more of the latter.
Modern politicians too often subscribe to the former, declaring their allegiance to country with "short, frenzied outbursts of emotion." Too many paint those with whom they disagree ideologically as a danger, a threat or — worse yet — evil.
Such conduct dishonors those who fell defending the inalienable rights that inspired the founding fathers driven by a vision of freedom and equality. Honoring the service of fallen warriors demands that we protect the rights for which they died.
Frederick Douglass, the 19th century author and a leader of the abolitionist movement, told the Women’s Loyal League in 1864 during a speech about the Civil War, the "moral growth of a great nation requires reflection." That seems to be a quality too often overlooked by those who have a desire to lead — they choose instead to stoke divisions.
"A battle lost or won is easily described, understood and appreciated," Douglass said. "But the moral growth of a great nation requires reflection as well as observation to appreciate it."
To truly honor fallen warriors, take time this Memorial Day weekend to reflect upon ways to we can make these United States "a more perfect union."
