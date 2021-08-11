A decision by a Muskogee County judge to shut out the public from his courtroom while presiding over the preliminary hearing of man accused of killing his brother and five children demands scrutiny of the highest order.
District Judge Bret Smith closed the hearing after deciding to hear evidence in deprived-child matter while state prosecutors presented evidence to support murder charges they filed against Jarron Dejaun Pridgeon. State law authorizes closed court proceedings for juvenile proceedings, but that is an exception allowed only when there are "certain unusual circumstances."
The U.S. Constitution and Oklahoma Constitution protect the public's right to access the courts and most courtroom proceedings." The First Amendment guarantees public access to courts as a way to guard against what the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals described as "courtroom abuses, evil and corrupt influences which despoil and stagnate the flow of equal and exact justice."
We cannot dispute, nor do we care to try, the existence of extraordinary circumstances that require restricted access to court records or proceedings. Journalists recognize the need to protect such things as the identities of sexual assault victims — most media outlets will not publish that information even when that information is part of the public record.
But the presumptive "right to attend and observe judicial proceedings in criminal cases, including preliminary hearings," cannot be overcome without justification. That right, which belongs to all, can be overcome only by “an overriding interest based on findings that closure is essential to preserve higher values and is narrowly tailored to serve that interest.”
That finding appears to be absent from the public record: There appears to be no written orders that set forth any reason or need to hear the juvenile matter and murder hearing simultaneously. The decision to do so increases public suspicions about a case that began with state prosecutors attempting to block access to public records related to murder charges filed against a man in what could become the most notorious crime in Muskogee.
The Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals opined in its seminal case about the dangers of restricting the public's right to observe court proceedings. In its 1958 decision of Lyles v. State of Oklahoma, appellate judges wrote about the dangers of closing "the doors of our courts ... for Star Chamber sessions."
"They must be open to the press and its prying eyes and purifying pen to report courtroom abuses, evil and corrupt influences which despoil and stagnate the flow of equal and exact justice," the three-judge panel states. "In fact, it has been held the right of a public trial is abridged if the press is excluded."
If the decision to conduct Pridgeon's preliminary hearing on murder charges was intended to remove these proceedings from the spotlight's public glare, it was a failed effort. The decision only brings into focus an even greater need to closely examine not only the conduct of the accused, but how "the judge, county attorney, sheriff and court clerk conduct public business."
