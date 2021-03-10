In a year that has brought many losses, along with high anxiety and anger, it’s probably not a big surprise that mass shootings in the U.S. have jumped nearly 50 percent over last year.
Gun Violence Archive is a non-profit site that collects data on gun violence pretty much in real time. The archive gathers data from more than 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial services daily. Its goal is to provide free online public access to accurate information about gun-related violence in the United States. In their studies, mass shootings are defined as four or more people injured or killed in one incident.
Some of their findings are pretty startling. For example, The U.S. has witnessed 73 mass shootings in 28 different states (and Washington D.C.) in the first 61 days of 2021.
The country had 47 by this date last year.
The data site does not take political positions on matters of gun laws or gun availability. It reports incidents and provides data analysis of trends for others to use in their research and analysis. Its founder, Mark Bryant stated that stresses caused by last year, from jobs to illness, were not just an urban or rural issue – it was an issue in all areas of the U.S.
We are all hopeful that COVID-19 cases will continue to fall, that the vaccine rollout will mean more people are immunized, and that a rebounding economy will drive down a lot of the anxiety that has gripped the nation since last year and into 2021.
However, it will take more than just hoping things will be better post-pandemic. Regardless of government debates about gun laws or access, the solution to reducing gun violence also has to include finding more ways to mitigate conflict and de-escalate violence. Covid-19 also highlighted long-standing health care, education, housing and employment inequities.
Solutions can’t belong to just government agencies, law enforcement or social justice organizations.
We have a lot of work to do as a society. As these most recent statistics point out, lives depend on it.
