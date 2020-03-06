We can all do little things to prevent illnesses like the flu and the coronavirus from spreading locally.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues making global headlines as it rapidly spreads, while the flu continues to be more of a threat across Oklahoma.
More than 3,000 have died and at least 89,000 have been infected by COVID-19 around the world. The virus continues popping up in major cities across the globe and more died in Washington state, where health officials said the virus might have circulated undetected for weeks.
However, World Health Organization Chief of Emergencies Dr. Mike Ryan said COVID-19 is not as easily transmitted as the flu and he hopes it "can be suppressed and contained." There have been no confirmed cases in Oklahoma, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the flu has hospitalized more than 2,000 people in Oklahoma and killed 45 others since Sept. 1, 2019. Five hundred of those hospitalizations occurred since Feb. 9.
CDC data attributes 280,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths in the country to the flu this season, and confirmed 29 million cases of positive flu tests.
But we can all do our part to remain vigilant against these illnesses. Basic precautions from the CDC can go a long way:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
So don't panic, but make sure you're doing everything you can to prevent the viruses from spreading.
— McAlester News-Capital
