A governmental directive aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus is only as effective as residents’ diligence.
Muskogee city and county officials adopted a task force’s recommendation that directs residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.
Enforcement of such a directive is nearly impossible. Law enforcement officers will not stop each driver to determine whether they have a legitimate reason to be away from home.
There is no fine or punishment attached to the directive. It’s not a law. It’s not a curfew.
The directive boils down to a strongly worded letter to constituents. It’s a suggestion.
Don’t be confused. We are absolutely in favor of the suggestion. We absolutely agree with the idea behind the directive.
And we pray all abide by the spirit of the directive. Doing so will save lives. Doing so will help medical professionals and facilities from being overwhelmed by an influx of patients.
Now is the time to be selfless – to be mindful that we are not by ourselves. There are some who think only of themselves. They come in all shapes and sizes:
• People who hoarded toilet paper and essential supplies as if the zombie apocalypse were upon us. There were enough supplies for everyone had a few not been so self-centered.
• People who continued to gather in groups larger than 10, partying as if it were 1999.
• People who felt as if they need not heed World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines because they were in a category less likely to be infected.
Self-quarantining and social distancing are about protecting the people you encounter and the people they encounter, and so on and so on. This directive is for the protection of our parents and grandparents and others.
You know social distancing is the right thing. Six feet above ground or six feet below. It’s your choice.
There are those who believe guidelines and directives and government closures are wrong — that they hurt more than help.
We can take one of two avenues here:
Abiding by the city/county directive has the potential to save lives.
Selfishly ignoring those guidelines has the potential to take lives.
There’s really no choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.