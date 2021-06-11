THUMBS UP to the Exchange Club of Muskogee for all of the wonderful work they do for the children of Muskogee.
The club normally holds the Chili & BBQ Cook-off during the Azalea Festival. But because of the pandemic, it was postponed this year until this weekend and was moved to Hatbox Field. People will have more room, and social distancing should be easier.
Proceeds from the cook-off benefit local children’s charities: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Kids’ Space, Fostering Hope, Education Foundation of Muskogee and the Exchange Club’s Shoe and Coat Fund.
There's even something for children who attend this the cook-off this year. A Kids' Zone will include 20 carnival-type games.
“We have both free-to-play and pay-to-play activities where every kid will go home with a prize guaranteed,” Smith said.
The Exchange Club has Muskogee's children on their minds with every event they undertake. We appreciate the work they do.
THUMBS UP to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Cadet Lawman Academy, which has been held this week. Cadets who attended the camp called Connors State College in Warner their home base, but their activities took them beyond Warner.
An average day for a cadet begins around 5:30 a.m. and ends around 11 p.m. Cadets wake early for a full day of instruction, including classroom instruction and hands-on practice with handling weaponry, driving, flying planes, training on drill and ceremony, working with K-9 units and using bomb disposal machinery. Driving practices and other activities take place at the Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport.
Cadet Lawman is every first week of June and accepts applicants from rising seniors from across the state. Applications are due April 1 each year. Recommendations from OHP troopers and Elks Lodge members are required for the application process.
It's a great program that helps youth who are considering a career in law enforcement.
