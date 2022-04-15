THUMBS UP to this year's participants in the Cherokee Nation Remember the Removal bike ride.
This is the first year that the entire team is comprised entirely of women. The 2022 Remember the Removal Bike Ride cyclists from the Cherokee Nation include the following: Emily Christie, 24, Stilwell; Kortney Dry, 24, Tahlequah; Kayce O’Field, 24, Tahlequah; Jeanetta Leach, 23, Rocky Mountain; Madison Whitekiller, 23, Verdigris; Desiree Matthews, 18, Watts.
The ride spans 950 miles and takes riders from Georgia to Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma over nearly three weeks.
These women will be embarking on a journey that includes more than cycling. They will learn about the trials and tribulations of their ancestors as they follow the Trail of Tears by bicycle. They also will learn how to work through obstacles they encounter. They will be able to visit several Cherokee grave sites and historic landmarks. They will become stronger women.
It is a time in their life they will not soon forget, and we wish them the best of luck.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Muskogee Parks and Recreation for hosting an event for Muskogee's senior residents.
Muskogee Senior Games will be held every Saturday in June. The four-weekend event will feature nine sports — bowling, swimming, track and field, tennis, pickleball, cornhole, golf, water walking, and table tennis.
Medals will be awarded for the top three finishers in each event. Age groups for competition will be 50-59, 60-69 and those over 70.
Muskogee has lots of very active seniors who will enjoy a little friendly competition. And even if you're not very athletic, some of the competitions are not overly strenuous, so more people can participate.
The event will conclude with a gala for all participants.
Plenty of grandparents have made it their mission to attend their children's and grandchildren's events. Maybe it will be their turn to cheer on a grandparent at a sporting event. How fun is that?
To register: Go to www.okseniorgames. com and click on Muskogee Local Games.
For questions about the event, contact the Swim & Fitness Center at (918) 684-6304 or visit the Muskogee Parks and Recreation website at www.muskogeeparks. com.
