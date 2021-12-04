It was disappointing to learn Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor decided to waste taxpayer dollars and judicial resources to make a purely partisan point.
O'Connor and Gov. Kevin Stitt, in their official capacities, along with 16 purported members of Oklahoma Air National Guard who were unnamed, sued President Joe Biden and 28 other defendants in an attempt to block the implementation and enforcement of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal employees.
The complaint also seeks a judgment, declaring the mandate unconstitutional on grounds that could have unintended consequences if a judge were to grant the relief requested. O'Connor's office, for example, argues the vaccine mandate violates Oklahomans' due process rights — the same rights that guarantee reproductive freedom and access to legal abortion.
More broadly, the state solicitor general alleges the "vaccine mandate contravenes Oklahoma law and public policy, not to mention the U.S. Constitution and federal laws." Knowing that statement is false makes it difficult to accept anything beyond that paragraph as true.
Oklahoma law requires a number of vaccinations for almost all children before they are allowed to attend school — the executive branch enforces the law. And military personnel are subject to vaccination mandates before they begin basic training.
But, of course, winning this lawsuit is not the objective — this becomes evident while perusing the five-page introduction, which reads like campaign literature. This lawsuit is little more than political grandstanding, intended to score points with a certain segment of voters in advance of an election year.
O'Connor reportedly outraised every state elected official except the governor, who appointed him after his predecessor resigned, during the most recent reporting period. Both men are competing during the election cycle to retain their respective posts — maybe they should report litigation costs as a campaign expense.
We appreciate our National Guardsmen and Guardswomen and the work they do. They should not be used as pawns in a partisan battle. This only denigrates the Oklahoma National Guard and Oklahoma Air National Guard and tarnishes the traditions for which those fine institutions stand.
Our elected officials should recognize those traditions and history rather than breaking chains of command.
