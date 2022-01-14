THUMBS UP to Irving Elementary students who keep their school’s pantry stocked.
Not only do they stock it with non-perishable food items, but they also stock it with other items that are staples, such as diapers, wipes and bottled water.
The Irving outdoor pantry, located on the school’s west side along J Street, allows people to take food or other items they need. People also can contribute nonperishable food and other items to the pantry.
“We always teach our kids it’s good to pay it forward,” Irving Principal Katy Thomson said. “Age has nothing to do with wanting to serve other people.”
Lowe’s Home Improvement donated a utility storage unit, which Irving used as a pantry since October. The 8th and 9th Grade Center has brought close to 1,000 cans to help. Thomson said it was a success from the very beginning in a neighborhood in which many residents don’t have vehicles or jobs.
“We felt like we needed to do more to help the people in this community that we serve,” she said. “With it being located here on our campus, they are able to come any time of day or night.”
Irving students have been excited to help.
“They always love knowing they are someone who can help someone else. It doesn’t matter how big or little you are.”
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Jones/Taylor family and cousin Kemaria Grayson for providing a hot meal and blankets to anyone who needed them and to Super Quik Convenience Store at K Street and Okmulgee Avenue for allowing the family to use their parking lot.
Kemaria Grayson, 12, and her cousins, Emmariee and Kamariee Taylor, 8 and 7, dished out plenty of stew and cornbread Wednesday. The sisters held up signs on the corner of K and Okmulgee:
“Hot meals & Blankets” and “No one should go hungry; free meals, free blankets.”
Keneisha Jones, the Taylor sisters’ mother, said her children wanted to “give back to the community.”
“We live down the street and we always see people out laying around in the cold, no blankets or nothing,” Jones said. “We just want to give out blankets and hot meals.”
The family did not go through a church or a charity. They just wanted to help in their own way. Great job!
