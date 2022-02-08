We see the addition of an air disinfectant system at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility as a way help keep inmates and employees healthy.
ActivePure is an air disinfectant system that is designed to help control the coronavirus, bacteria and mold in the air and on surfaces.
Testing performed by ResInnova Labs found aerobic bacteria and fungal and mold on surfaces was reduced more than 90% after ActivePure technology was operational for two weeks in the facility. Sampling conducted by ResInnova Labs found aerobic bacteria and fungal and mold levels in the air were reduced by more than 80% during that same period of time.
Anything that helps keep inmates and staff healthy is worth the money. Once inmates are in custody, they become the responsibility of Muskogee County. We are responsible for their health care. These are our neighbors, family, friends, coworkers. Most are there temporarily, but they should not become ill or die from being in the facility. And with so many people in confined spaces within the jail, anything that can be done to promote wellness should be considered.
The system is the first in a jail in Oklahoma, but the systems also are being used in the Cleveland Clinic and other medical facilities, including Pleasant Valley Health Care Center in Muskogee. Britton Nevitt, co-owner of Pleasant Valley, said there had been no new COVID-19 cases reported among residents since the technology was deployed.
And one of the best parts about the system is the funding. The $60,753 for the system and its installation comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county is responsible for the $9,000 annual fee for maintaining it.
